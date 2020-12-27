Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison confirms Seahawks are releasing him. Here’s why

“Snacks” time is over in Seattle.

Damon “Snacks” Harrison confirmed Sunday morning the Seahawks are releasing him, 2 1/2 months after they signed the former All-Pro defensive tackle.

“Didn’t want to but it’s time to,” Harrison wrote on his Twitter account early Sunday. “I came here to help and I’ve done that and now it’s time to move on. I came back this year to play and that’s all I want. Team is back healthy and playing really well..it’s my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks!”

The 32-year-old Harrison signed with Seattle Oct. 7. It took the 350-plus-pound run-stopping tackle more than a month to get into playing shape. He debuted for the Seahawks Nov. 15 at the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle was playing the Rams again Sunday for the NFC West title.

The Seahawks were adding 25-year-old Bryan Mone to the active roster from injured reserve to play Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Saturday.

Mone’s return apparently was coming at Harrison’s expense.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Harrison asked for his release after the Seahawks told him was going to be inactive for the Rams game Sunday, “and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources.”

That means the veteran would go on waivers, open to be claimed by any team, particularly one gearing for the playoffs that begin in two weeks, like Seattle.

Harrison averaged 23 defensive snaps per game in the six games he played for the Seahawks. His high in playing time was last week: 30 snaps in the team’s win at Washington, when the Football Team started a third-choice quarterback in Dwayne Haskins and Seattle braced to stop the run.

His best game was against the New York Jets, one of his former teams, two weeks ago. He had six tackles in 23 snaps.