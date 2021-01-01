Greg Olsen, another veteran starter, a running back questionable for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Greg Olsen got “a tweak” and needs the weekend off to rest his foot for the playoffs.

Brandon Shell is in a contract-tracing situation and may not play Sunday. The Seahawks’ starting right tackle is passing his COVID-19 testing but the team is waiting to see what next steps to take with Shell after coming in close contact with a positive case of the coronavirus.

Those were the biggest takeaways from coach Pete Carroll’s New Year’s Day updates for Seattle’s regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers in Glendale, Ariz.

Olsen got a “tweak” in his return last week from a torn plantar fascia to play against the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old tight end is listed as questionable officially, but Carroll said Friday Olsen is out for the 49ers game.

That’s because the team wants him to rest for the playoffs that are likely to begin for the Seahawks next weekend.

Olsen returned from what appeared might be a career-ending injury after only one month and eight days out.

The team on Friday listed Olsen, left guard Mike Iupati, running back Carlos Hyde and reserve defensive back Damarious Randall as questionable.

Hyde has been sick all week.

Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas remains out for another game with his severely sprained ankle. Special-teamer Jayson Stanley is out because of a hamstring injury.

Brandon Shell was limited some in practices this week but was not on Friday’s injury report. He’s poised to return to his starting spot at right tackle. Shell has missed four of the last five games after a high-ankle sprain in Seattle’s win at the Eagles Nov. 30.

Shell was active last week but available only on an emergency basis. Cedric Ogbuehi started again for Shell.

Shell is in a “close-contact” situation with COVID-19 “with someone he works with,” Carroll said. Shell keeps testing negative but the Seahawks have to see what the next steps are with contract tracing for him.

Iupati, the 33-year-old veteran, missed the Seahawks’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Rams last weekend. Jordan Simmons is in line to start again at left guard if Iupati can’t play.

Carroll reiterated cornerback Tre Flowers is coming off injured reserve to play Sunday. The team will have to clear a place on the 53-man active roster by Saturday at 1 p.m. for Flowers to play against San Francisco.

D.J. Reed has earned keeping Flowers’ old right cornerback job. He’s been a startling difference maker with speed and want-to in his four starts since Flowers went on injured reserve Dec. 5. That was after Quinton Dunbar went on IR last month.

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in a trade from Washington in March to replace Flowers full-time as their starting right corner. But Dunbar isn’t coming back off IR. He had season-ending knee surgery this week.

Flowers started seven games this season. Then he strained his hamstring while playing all 71 snaps in the Seahawks’ win at Philadelphia four weeks ago.