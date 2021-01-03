Report: Lions’ interested in hiring Seahawks GM John Schneider. But there are questions

Could the John Schneider-Pete Carroll partnership, the best pairing in Seahawks history, be ending soon?

The Lions are expected to try to hire Schneider away from Seattle to become Detroit’s new general manager, according to a report Sunday by Ian Rapoport of league-owned NFL Network.

Schneider had been the Seahawks’ GM since 2010, just after Seattle hired Carroll be its coach, executive vice president and ultimate decision maker on all personnel decisions. Sunday’s report cited the fact Schneider doesn’t have final say on personnel with the Seahawks as a way the Lions plan on enticing him to consider Detroit—and why as a promotion the Lions can talk to Schneider without first getting the Seahawks’ permission to do so.

But there are issues and precedent here siding with Schneider staying with Seattle.

In January 2018 the Green Bay Packers, Schneider’s hometown team, asked the Seahawks for permission to interview Schneider for their GM vacancy. The Seahawks said no.

It’s unclear how the Lions situation with Schneider would be different.

As Pro Football Talk explains, the NFL updated its anti-tampering policy recently. It states high-level club employees cannot be hired away by another team while under contract without providing the losing club compensation. The league defines a “high-level employee” as someone with (1) “primary authority and responsibility for the organization, direction, and management of the day-to-day operations of the club and reports directly to the controlling owner; (2) a person who is the primary football executive for the club, with primary authority over all personnel decisions related to signing free agency, drafting players, trades, and related decisions, along with primary responsibility for coordinating other football activities with the head coach.”

Schneider and Carroll have been in lockstep in contract extensions for their time together leading the most successful run in Seahawks history. The team was playing its regular-season finale Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers on its way to their ninth playoff appearance in Carroll’s and Schneider’s 11 years leading Seattle. The Seahawks just won their fifth NFC West division title in nine years.

Carroll, 69, agreed to another extension with the Seahawks through 2025, a deal that a league source confirmed to The News Tribune in early November.

Schneider, 49, has one year remaining on his Seattle contract.

Until or unless the Seahawks and Schneider agree on another extension to mirror Carroll’s again, other teams will be intrigued to try to lure Schneider to their GM jobs with the offer of what he doesn’t have in Seattle: final say on players.