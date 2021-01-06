Seahawks’ injured Jamal Adams: ‘No question in my mind, I’m playin’...I’m full go.’

Did you really think Jamal Adams was going to sit this one out?

He didn’t, either.

As if there was any doubt, the Seahawks’ All-Pro safety erased it the way he does just about everything.

Decisively. And demonstrably.

“No question in my mind, I’m playin’, man,” Adams said Wednesday, after days of coach Pete Carroll and others saying Adams’ new left shoulder injury could cause him to miss his first NFL playoff game Saturday when Seattle hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

“Hey, look, as long as these legs are movin’, man. As long as my faith is with the Man upstairs, which is very strong, I’m going to be out there.

“So there was never no doubt in my mind that I wasn’t playing. So let’s get that out there.

“I’m full go.”

Adams will be playing with two injured shoulders. He hurt the other one the first time the Seahawks played the Rams, on the first play of Seattle’s loss at L.A. in mid-November. He’s played on through the injured right shoulder. Last month he broke two fingers—and played on with what he called “little casts” and heavy wrapping over his hand.

And he’ll play on through an injured right shoulder into the playoffs.

“I’m a savage, bro. I’m a warrior, man,” he said. “Just another obstacle. ...

“I’m full go. I’m me.”