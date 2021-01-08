Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner All-Pro for 6th time. It’s a harbinger for the Hall of Fame

Bobby Wagner was already All-Pro worthy.

Now, by another renowned measure, he’s worthy of the Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press announced Friday the Seahawks’ middle linebacker extraordinaire has been named All-Pro for the sixth time in his career, and for the fifth consecutive season.

Wagner said being an All-Pro during a pandemic in 2020 is particularly unique.

“I think it’s been different on so many levels, obviously,” he told Tim Booth of the AP Friday, the day before he plays in his eighth playoff opener in nine years at home against the Los Angeles Rams. “What you have what you have to deal with on a day-to-day basis when you’re in the building, on the field, things of that nature, but all the stuff that you have to deal with outside with family and the virus and things of that nature it’s been a crazy season, for sure. One of the most challenging seasons.

“And to kind of be recognized for this during a really challenging years is definitely a blessing.

“I think it just shows the discipline that you have to have, the consistency that you have to have, because you have to be able to withstand challenges like this. What we’re going through is nothing compared to what the world has gone through, you can’t even compare to that. But to know that when you lock in and focus, you can still play at a high level is something that you’re hang your hat on.”

Wagner got 35 votes from the AP’s national panel of 50 media members who cover the NFL. He and San Francisco’s Fred Warner (39) votes, are the first-team All-Pros at linebacker for the 2020 season.

The AP’s Tim Booth reported the 30-year-old Wagner is the 11th linebacker since the AP started the All-Pro team in 1940 to be voted to the first team at least 6 times.

The previous 10 such All-Pro linebackers have all been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. They are: Lawrence Taylor, Bill George, Joe Schmidt, Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary, Junior Seau, Jack Ham, Jack Lambert, Bobby Bell and Chuck Budnarik.

Wagner had 100 tackles during the 2020 season, for the ninth consecutive season. That’s all nine years he’s been in the league, since Seattle selected him in the second round of the 2012 draft out of Utah State.

Last month, he was named to the Pro Bowl team for the seventh consecutive year. He said his rookie self would be amazed at making seven Pro Bowls in his career.

His rookie self would be floored by six All-Pro selections.

For players, being an All-Pro remains an ultimate measure of excellence in the NFL. It’s far above being named the 88-man Pro Bowl team that is often a popularity and beauty contest with legacy voting among peers inside the league.

Second- and third-team All-Pros, those who also get some votes from the AP’s panel, are widely reported. But only those who win the AP’s voting as “first-team” All-Pros traditionally are considered true All-Pros.

The Seahawks will face two 2020 All-Pros Saturday in the NFC wild-card playoff game against the Rams at Lumen Field: defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Metcalf, Adams, others get votes

DK Metcalf, 23 and in his second season, got one vote for All-Pro from the AP panel of 50 voters. He spent much of the season leading the league in yards receiving.

Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs are the All-Pro wide receiver.

Jamal Adams got 14 votes, behind All-Pro safeties Tyrann Mathieu (19) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (18). Adams was an All-Pro last season with the New York Jets. He missed a month of this season, his debut one in Seattle after his summer trade, with a strained groin.

The Seahawks’ strong safety is playing the first playoff game of his career Saturday with two injured shoulders and two broken fingers.

Seattle’s sterling special-teams anchors got All-Pro votes.

Kicker Jason Myers received four. He couldn’t have had a better season. Myers was 24 for 24 on field goals during the regular season. He’s made 35 consecutive field goals dating to 2019. That’s a Seahawks record.

Punter Michael Dickson received nine votes. Booming 60-yarders and consistently pinning opponents inside their 10-yard line, Dickson was better in 2020 than he was when he was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2018.

Long-snapper Tyler Ott received seven All-Pro votes. Ott made the Pro Bowl last month.

