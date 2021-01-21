Jamal Adams posts his surgeries--and vow to come back for Seahawks’ 2021 with a vengeance

Jamal Adams has already had two surgeries in the first days of his and the Seahawks’ offseason.

And he already has a chip on his shoulder for the 2021 season.

The fiery 2019 All-Pro safety posted on social media Thursday a photo of him in surgery last week, after he played through broken fingers plus a dislocated and damaged shoulder.

Adams’ Seattle debut season ended Jan. 9 when the NFC West-champion Seahawks lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

“I didn’t complain all szn because it was bigger than me,” Adams wrote on his Instagram account @presidentmal. “I hyperextended my elbow week one. Week two, I dislocated both my ring and middle finger multiple times. I then strained my groin week three, which knocked me out for 4 games. Came back and dislocated my damn shoulder. Ended up tearing my labrum.

“Last week I had two surgeries at the same damn time.”

Adams concluded his post with: “I say all that to say this, keep that same (expletive) energy for next next season, when I’m back healthy. All of you are on my list. #Prez”

Having these surgeries so soon after the season, while the NFL playoffs are still going on, is a sign Adams will be ready well in advance of next season. That begins in September.

He needs to be; 2021 is a contract year for him. The 25-year-old Adams, whom Seattle acquired in a trade of two first-round draft choices to the New York Jets last summer, is seeking a deal that will make him the league’s highest-paid safety. That’s likely to be at least $15 million per year.

It’s a price the Seahawks knew he’d command when they traded a princely sum for him, knowing his contract ends after the 2021 season.

Adams, 25, was already pained over his season in which he set the NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9 1/2, in 12 games. He made the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season. He lit a victory cigar in his postgame press conference to celebrate Seattle’s first division title since 2016, and clinching his first career postseason game.

But it all ended abruptly after just 60 minutes of playoff game time two weeks ago.

He played it with the torn labrum in his left shoulder, his right shoulder injured from November and the first game against the Rams, plus the two broken fingers.

The left shoulder and not being able to reach up for the ball he was in position to at least knock down was partly why Rams receiver Cooper Kupp pulled down a 44-yard pass over Adams in the first half of Los Angeles’ 30-20 upset win.

Adams sort of shrugged, at least as much as he could, when he was asked after the game if he would have intercepted that pass from L.A.’s Jared Goff had he not had the shoulder injury that he just fixed with surgery.

“Again, man, I’m not a person that’s going to make excuses,” Adams said. “Yes, I did have a harness on that restricted me from going up, or going across (with his arm). But that’s not an excuse. I gotta make the play.

“Yeah, it’s tough, man. Obviously this wasn’t the plan, right?” Adams said.

The allusion on Instagram of “all of you are on my list” shows Adams is still hearing his doubters, and his low rating by analytics in 2020 on his pass coverage.

Now he has two more, medical reasons to have a chip on his shoulder for 2021. Again.