Seahawks sign ex-Ram Gerald Everett as the tight end for their new, LA-like offense

The Seahawks importing the Rams quick-passing game now includes one of Los Angeles’ targets, too.

Former Ram Gerald Everett announced on Twitter Wednesday he is signing with Seattle to be the tight end the Seahawks’ offense needed.

12!!!!!!! — Gerald Everett (@lightningstrk12) March 17, 2021

The deal on the first official day of free agency is for one year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported it is worth $6 million.

One of the reasons coach Pete Carroll hired former Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron in January to be a first-time offensive coordinator for Seattle is to use tight ends more as receivers. That is part of Carroll’s and Waldron’s plan to have Russell Wilson throwing more quickly in 2021 to receivers running shorter, quicker routes in a more run-based offense.

Like the Rams’.

In 2020, all four of Seattle’s tight ends caught just 75 total passes for six touchdowns among Wilson’s 388 completions and team-record 40 TD throws in 2020.

Everett, 26, and fellow Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had 85 catches and six TDs between just the two of them this past season. That was in the passing game Waldron coordinated with L.A. and plans to install in Seattle this year.

Yes, Waldron likes using tight ends.

When Waldron was the Rams’ tight ends coach in 2017, Everett and Higbee combined for 539 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 13.1 yards per catch. Everett had a 69-yard reception in his second NFL game that year. That was the second-longest reception by any NFL tight end in 2017.

The Rams drafted Everett in the second round in 2017. He averaged 32 catches per season in four years with Los Angeles. He had a career-high 41 receptions and 417 yards last season. He caught 66% of the balls Rams quarterbacks threw his way in 2020.

The Seahawks struck out in free agency last year with Greg Olsen. They signed the Pro Bowl veteran in January from Carolina for one year and $7 million. He retired after an injury-shortened year in which he had just 24 catches in 11 games.

Seattle has Will Dissly, still trying to get back to top form after season-ending injuries in 2018 and ‘19, plus 2020 rookie draft choice Colby Parkinson at tight end. Jacob Hollister is a free agent.

