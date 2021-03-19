Source: Seahawks re-signing Chris Carson, 2 years, $14.7M. Russell Wilson is elated

Chris Carson is back.

As if he never left.

Two league sources with knowledge of the deal told The News Tribune Friday evening Carson is re-signing with the Seahawks for two years, $14,625,000 with $5.5 million guaranteed in 2021. Carson could earn up to $6.9 million in the first year of the contract with incentive bonuses.

Russell Wilson is already celebrating his lead back returning to the Seahawks’ offense.

It appeared for months the 26-year-old Carson was leaving Seattle, the team that selected him in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft then featured him into a star. He wanted a new Seahawks contract in September, and talked about how it was on his mind that the team hadn’t started negotiations on a new deal.

Carson romped for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns in the 2018 and ‘19 seasons for Seattle. But the Seahawks were hesitant to sign him to the longer-term, big-bucks extension he wanted. He hasn’t completed a full season injury free since junior college.

He rushed for 681 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. He missed four games in the middle of last season with a foot injury. That validated the Seahawks’ concerns about committing too much money and years at the NFL’s most-injured position with the league’s shortest shelf-life for a career.

Carson shopped this week in free agency, and reportedly had heavy interest from the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

That was while veteran Carlos Hyde, Carson’s backup last season and a 1,000-yard rusher with Houston in 2019, left Seattle. Hyde signed with Jacksonville this week for two years and $4.5 million.

The Seahawks were staring at Rashaad Penny, their unproved first-round pick from 2018 coming off reconstructive knee surgery, being their lead back in 2021. DeeJay Dallas, Alex Collins and Travis Homer were the other running backs on the roster.

Ultimately, Carson went with familiarity, Seattle’s money and coach Pete Carroll’s vow to return the Seahawks’ offense to more balance and more running in 2021 to improve Wilson pass protection.

“We have to run the ball better. And not even better; we have to run it more,” Carroll said in January at his season-ending press conference.

That was two days after the NFC West champions lost in the first round of the playoffs because the Los Angeles Rams’ defense dominated his offense.

“We have to dictate what is going on with the people that we’re playing, and that’s one of the ways to do that,” Carroll said of running the ball. “I know the fans aren’t jacked about hearing that, but Russ knows it, too.

“We need to be able to knock those guys into the scheme that we want to throw at.”

Asked if his renewed emphasis on the run this season meant Carson was the team’s top priority to re-sign for 2021, Carroll said “not necessarily.” That further hinted Carson would be leaving in free agency.

Then the running-back market stalled. Green Bay gave Aaron Jones four years and $48 million last weekend on the eve of free agency beginning to keep him from it. And then...crickets for running backs across the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Kenyan Drake, less-accomplished than Carson, to a two-year, $11 million contract with $8.5 million guaranteed this week. That became a barometer for Carson.

Days later, Carson was back to be Seattle featured man in its recommitment to run.

In January, Carroll hired Rams passing-game coordinator Shane Waldron to be a first-time offensive coordinator in Seattle. Waldron’s task: install Los Angeles’ quicker, shorter, run-based passing game for Wilson and the Seahawks.

A huge part of that offense is versatility among the running backs. L.A. with Waldron coordinating its passing game has for years included Todd Gurley and now Cam Akers as receivers as well as rushers.

Carson is an outstanding receiver. The Seahawks began last season featuring that part of his game. He had 37 catches for career highs of 287 yards and four touchdowns receiving in 2020. It started right away last season. Carson had six catches and a career-high two TDs receiving in Seattle’s opening-game win at Atlanta.

Carson is a huge part of where the Seahawks want to go on offense, not just to keep Wilson happy but for the way Carroll wants to play.

The Seahawks this week have traded for Raiders veteran pass-blocking guard Gabe Jackson, signed free agent tight end Gerald Everett from the Rams for one year and $6 million and re-signed 2020 starting center Ethan Pocic for one year and up to $3 million.

That’s all to get Wilson a more diversified offense and better pass protection.

That’s all a month after the $140 million franchise quarterback was asked on a Zoom call with Seattle reporters if he was frustrated with the Seahawks.

“I’m frustrated with getting hit too much,” Wilson said.