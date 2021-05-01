Seahawks trade back, gain pick, select Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown in NFL draft

The Seahawks selected Tre Brown, a 5-foot-10 cornerback and kick returner from Oklahoma, in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Seahawks traded down, gained a pick—and got the cornerback for the future they need.

He’s different than the Pete Carroll prototype is size.

But he’s a perfect fit in speed.

With both starting cornerbacks from 2020 gone from free agency and their returning candidates to start not under contract beyond 2021, Seattle selected cornerback Tre Brown from Oklahoma in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday.

“Man, it was like a dream come true,” Brown said Saturday.

“I’ll play wherever they want me to play. ...My range is pretty wide.”

Brown was a three-year starter at cornerback at OU. He and also was known as a special-teams ace at Oklahoma. At 5 feet 10, doesn’t fit the Carroll mold at cornerback.

But running 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash does.

Plus, 5-9 D.J. Reed opened Carroll’s and Seahawks’ eyes with a shorter CB last season

Before selecting Brown, the Seahawks moved down eight spots to 137th overall in a trade down with Tampa Bay. Seattle gained the Buccaneers’ compensatory draft choice at the end of round six, pick 217 overall later on Saturday.

That bumped the Seahawks from three picks in this draft to four, still the fewest in team history.

Seattle selected speedy wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge in the second round Friday night.

The team also had a choice Saturday in the seventh round, at 250th overall.

