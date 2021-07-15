Judge releases Richard Sherman, no bail; case proceeding with misdemeanors, not a felony

Richard Sherman is free without bail and is no longer facing a felony charge of burglary domestic violence.

King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai denied King County deputy prosecutor Kyle Olson’s request for $10,000 bail.

Judge Masaniai made that ruling Thursday afternoon, at the first court hearing since the former Seahawks Super Bowl champion and iconic cornerback was arrested and jailed by Redmond police officers early Wednesday.

Sherman is scheduled to be in King County District Court Friday at 8:30 a.m. for a second hearing.

“The court rules indicate that I have to, on a first offense, for anything, the presumption is release, with conditions,” Judge Masaniai said.

“I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar of this community. He is a business owner. He is a husband. He is a father.

“I am going to release Mr. Sherman on his own promise to return to court.”

Olson had said before the judge’s ruling the basis for requesting $10,000 bail, which a deputy prosecutor’s spokesman said was standard for domestic-violence cases with similar circumstances, were the state’s “concerns for community safety, concerns for Mr. Sherman’s family and Mr. Sherman himself.”

The judge didn’t share those concerns.

In a jail hallway outside the courtroom, defense attorney Cooper Offenbecher said he and his office are investigating the circumstances surrounding Wednesday morning’s incidents involving Sherman.

“Richard is thankful to have the support of his family and friends,” Offenbecher said in a brief statement, before walking away. “We look forward to vigorously defending this case in court.”

As expected, Sherman waived his right to appear in court Thursday. He had his attorney, Offenbecher, represent and appear for him in the first hearing.

The free agent cornerback’s wife Ashley was in the King County District Court room across the street from the King County Jail her husband had been booked into at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday. The judge asked Offenbecher if Ashley (Moss) Sherman wanted to make a statement in court Thursday. Through the attorney, she declined.

Judge Masaniai ruled probable cause to proceed with the case on the four charges a King County deputy prosecuting attorney presented stemming from a one-car accident inside an active construction zone on Highway 520 and Sherman’s subsequent, alleged attempt at forced entry into his in-laws’ home early Wednesday, both in Redmond. Those charges are all gross misdemeanors and misdemeanors: one charge of criminal trespass in the second degree for domestic violence, one charge of malicious mischief in the third degree for domestic violence, one charge of resisting arrest and one charge of driving under the influence.

That is a downgrade from what Redmond police listed in its reason to arrest and book the 33-year-old Sherman into jail early Wednesday: suspicion of burglary domestic violence, a class B felony charge under the Revised Code of Washington.

RCW 9A.52.080 defines criminal trespass in the second degree as someone who “knowingly enters or remains unlawfully in or upon premises of another under circumstances not constituting criminal trespass in the first degree.

Criminal trespass in the second degree is a misdemeanor.

According to RCW 9A.48.090, “(1) a person is guilty of malicious mischief in the third degree if he or she: (a) Knowingly and maliciously causes physical damage to the property of another, under circumstances not amounting to malicious mischief in the first or second degree; or (b) Writes, paints, or draws any inscription, figure, or mark of any type on any public or private building or other structure or any real or personal property owned by any other person unless the person has obtained the express permission of the owner or operator of the property, under circumstances not amounting to malicious mischief in the first or second degree.”

Malicious mischief in the third degree is a gross misdemeanor.

RCW 9A.76.040 states “(1) A person is guilty of resisting arrest if he or she intentionally prevents or attempts to prevent a peace officer from lawfully arresting him or her.

Resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.

RCW 46.61.502 defines DUI as a gross misdemeanor.

The judge granted the deputy prosecutor’s request for a domestic violence protection order protecting Raymond David Moss, Sherman’s father-in-law. The judge also agreed with the state’s request that Sherman not possess any weapons and not consume any alcohol or non-prescribed drugs. The last two are common requests at first appearances, per a King County prosecuting attorney’s office spokesman.

This story will be updated.