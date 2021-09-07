Seahawks, Kraken, Sounders, UW, WSU requiring vaccination or negative COVID test for fans

The Seahawks and Mariners are joining the Kraken, Sounders, University of Washington and Washington State in making vaccinations required for the privilege of attending games this fall and winter, amid the nation’s surge in COVID-19 cases from the dangerous Delta variant.

The Seahawks and Washington’s other professional and major sports programs announced Tuesday morning fans over 12 years old will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative COVID tests within 72 hours to attend home games the remainder of this calendar year.

The Mariners announced they will require proof of vaccination for fans 12 and older at T-Mobile Park “beginning with potential postseason games.”

The Mariners entered Tuesday three games out of a wild-card playoff spot in Major League Baseball’s American League.

“Starting today, all guests are required to wear masks at all T-Mobile Park events,” the Mariners statement said Tuesday.

“The evidence is clear — vaccination is safe and effective in preventing serious illness from COVID-19. We are making this announcement now to give our Season Ticket Members and other fans the opportunity to get vaccinated before the requirement takes effect,” said Trevor Gooby, Mariners senior vice president for ballpark operations.

Additional details about vaccine verification for T-Mobile Park events will be communicated at a later date.

The Seahawks’ new policy takes effect for their 2021 NFL home opener, Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans at Lumen Field in Seattle.

“Fans must be fully vaccinated which is defined as a minimum of two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a minimum of two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the Seahawks said in a statement.

“Fans who are not yet vaccinated, have only received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or are not yet beyond the two-week minimum fully vaccinated window, must still provide a negative COVID-19 test for entry.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Fans can show either their original vaccination card or “a photo or digital version of your official CDC-issued (or foreign country equivalent) vaccination card with your name and dates of doses, including the date the last dose was administered printed on the card, will also be accepted,” the Seahawks said.

On game day, fans will need to show their proof vaccination or COVID-19 test at a first checkpoint as they approach Lumen Field’s gates for ticket holders.

For those who bought Seahawks season tickets, are not vaccinated and want a refund: too bad.

“By creating these options and safety measures, season ticket deferrals or refunds will not be available,” the Seahawks said. “If you cannot meet these requirements, available options include transferring, reselling or donating your tickets through Seahawks Account Manager. If you would like to discuss further please contact your Account Representative or CustomerService@Seahawks.com.”

For those who bought ticket to individual Seahawks games, are not vaccinated and want a refund?

Also too bad.

“By creating these options and safety measures, single game ticket refunds will not be available,” the Seahawks said. “If you cannot meet these requirements, available options include transferring, reselling or donating your tickets through your Seahawks or Ticketmaster account.”

The University of Washington is following suit.

“After close consultation with university, local and state public health officials, as well as Seattle’s professional sports franchises, University of Washington Athletics will implement a vaccine verification system for all Husky Athletics ticketed events,” the Huskies’ athletics department said in a release Tuesday.

The verification system will be implemented beginning with UW football’s Pac-12 opener against California on Sept. 25 at Husky Stadium.

UW travels to Ann Arbor later this week to play Michigan, before returning to Seattle next week to host Arkansas State on Sept. 18. For that Arkansas State game, “fans can visit one of several on-site locations to have their vaccine verification pre-approved for the duration of the season,” the release says.

Washington State’s athletic department made a similar announcement Tuesday.

“WSU Athletics, in alignment with our football partners in the State of Washington, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies, will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 for fans 12 years of age and older, beginning with home contests at Gesa Field in the month of October,” WSU said. “Those who are not vaccinated will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

“Additional details will be communicated at a later date. In the interim, effective immediately, WSU Athletics will mandate masks for all fans in attendance at Gesa Field, regardless of vaccination status. This will include both indoor and outdoor seating at all times, unless actively eating or drinking.”

That’s true for the Seahawks and the state’s other pro sports teams: fans are required to wear masks while attending games regardless of vaccination or testing status.

The Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena announced Tuesday all guests ages 12 and over attending games, concerts and events will have to show proof of vaccination upon entry to the new arena at Seattle Center. The new NHL team said until the state issues further guidance, guests also will be required to wear a mask while attending events.

The team and Climate Pledge Arena will introduce a process to allow guests to show proof of vaccination using their smartphones.

“We are now poised to open Climate Pledge Arena and celebrate together, at capacity, in an environment that is safe for our fans, staff, players and artists,” Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke said in a team release.

All three Kraken home preseason games in Spokane (Sept. 26), Everett (Oct. 1) and Kent (Oct. 2) will require proof of vaccination. Fans planning to attend training camp at the Kraken Community Iceplex and any following practices also will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The Kraken’s first game in Climate Pledge Arena is the 2021 home opener Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Sounders’ statement Tuesday: “Seattle Sounders FC today announced, in conjunction with the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field and in close collaboration with state and local public health and government officials, an updated health and safety plan for events at Lumen Field, affecting both teams’ home contests during the 2021 regular season and postseason and all events at Lumen Field, the Lumen Field Event Center and WAMU Theater. The new regulations include an immediate adoption of King County’s expanded mask mandate for large events, and plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative FDA-approved test for entry to games and events, beginning on September 19 with the Seahawks’ first home game of the 2021 NFL regular season.

“Vaccination verification begins for Sounders FC at the Rave Green’s first home match following September 19, which is October 3 vs. the Colorado Rapids.”

The News Tribune’s Lauren Smith and Lauren Kirschman contributed to this story.