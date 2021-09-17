Two starters questionable with new injuries for Seahawks’ home opener against Titans

Two new injuries to starters have them questionable for the Seahawks’ home opener.

Left cornerback D.J. Reed has foot and calf injuries two days before he and Seattle’s defensive secondary go against Julio Jones, A.J. Brown and the Tennessee Titans’ passing game. Reed played all 76 snaps of the Seahawks’ opening win at the Indianapolis Colts last weekend.

Left guard Damien Lewis is questionable for the Titans game. He showed up on Thursday’s practice report as limited with a new groin issue.

With the Las Vegas Raiders signing fill-in guard Jordan Simmons off Seattle’s practice squad this week, Jamarco Jones likely would be the starting left guard Sunday. Jones missed practice Thursday but was not on the injury report the Seahawks issued Friday for Sunday’s game.

Ethan Pocic worked some left guard in pregame warm ups last week before the Colts game, then sprained his knee on one of the 14 plays he was in for starting center Kyle Fuller at Indianapolis. Pocic went on injured reserve this week.

If Reed can’t play, former University of Washington Husky Sidney Jones could make his Seahawks debut as the starting left cornerback against the Titans.

Bryan Mone had one of the best games of his three-year career last week against the Colts. He had five tackles and one quarterback hit while spending many of his 35 plays in Indianapolis’ backfield. Mone, though, is questionable for Sunday with an elbow injury.

#Seahawks have two starters and key DT questionable to play Sunday vs Titans: CB D.J. Reed, LG Damien Lewis, DT Bryan Mone.



That could be some issues. Will ask Pete Carroll for more info at the top of the hour, following practice.



Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree questionable. pic.twitter.com/SLxDzJktXD — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 17, 2021

Rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge and running back Rashaad Penny are doubtful to play against Tennessee. Eskridge hasn’t practiced this week because of the concussion he got running the second of his two fly sweeps against the Colts last weekend. Coach Pete Carroll has already said Penny will not play this weekend. The team’s number-two runner behind Chris Carson re-injured his calf after two carries last week.

The Titans’ injury of note is pass rusher Bud Dupree, whome Tennessee signed this offseason from Pittsburgh to an $85 million contract. He is questionable for Sunday with an injured knee.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

This story will be updated.