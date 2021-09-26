Dalvin Cook inactive for Vikings. Seahawks’ Benson Mayowa, Brandon Shell, L.J. Collier out

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) scores a touchdown during the first quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Minnesota Vikings in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

No Dalvin Cook.

None of the chief concern for the Seahawks’ defense in Minnesota.

The Vikings announced 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday their two-time Pro Bowl running back was inactive to play against Seattle. Cook had been listed as questionable to play. He sprained his ankle the previous weekend when Arizona’s J.J. Watt tackled him late in Minnesota’s last-play loss to the Cardinals.

Third-year back Alexander Mattison was to make his third career start for Cook. Mattison had 20 carries for 112 yards last October against the Seahawks in Seattle. It was his only 100-yard rushing game entering Sunday.

Cook has 2,700 yards on the ground the previous two years. He has an average of 96 yards running through two games this season.

Minnesota also uses Cook in open field on frequent passes outside, to take advantage of his speed on the edge. He’s had 40, 53 and 44 catches the last three seasons, on screens, swing passes and more. He’s averaged 8.6 yards per catch the previous three seasons.

“He does everything,” Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs said this past week.

Except play against the Seahawks Sunday.

Seattle was without starting right tackle Brandon Shell. He sprained his ankle on the offense’s final drive in regulation of Seattle’s overtime loss to Tennessee last weekend.

Jamarco Jones was to make his first start at right tackle since last November.

Hunter had three sacks last weekend in the Vikings’ last-play loss at Arizona. He has 33 sacks in the last two seasons plus two games. That’s a problem for any starting offensive lineman. It’s a particular concern when the tackle opposite Hunter — he usually plays off the offense’s right edge — is a backup.

The Seahawks and first-year play caller Shane Waldron seemed likely to use more two-tight end formations in passing situations with Gerald Everett and Will Dissly, and for Dissly to stay in and help Jones block Hunter.

“He’s someone we’ve got to keep our eye on,” Waldron said.

The Seahawks’ other inactives Sunday: rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge (still out with the concussion he got in the team’s opener at Indianapolis), third quarterback Jake Luton, defensive end Benson Mayowa (neck), running back Rashaad Penny (calf), safety Marquise Blair (knee) and defensive end L.J. Collier.

Mayowa had been questionable.

Alton Robinson has earned the increased reps he was in line to get at defensive end in Minnesota.

Blair being out means Ugo Amadi was in line to get all the snaps as the Seahawks’ primary nickel defensive back. Amadi and Blair have been splitting that role recently.

Collier was inactive for the second time in three games, the Seahawks’ latest first-round pick (along with Penny) to be a non-factor.

Wide receiver Cody Thompson was active for his first NFL game, to replace Eskridge. The Seahawks promoted the 25-year-old Thompson from the practice squad Saturday.