Tyler Lockett misses practice, DK Metcalf limited three days before Seahawks test at 49ers

The Seahawks already had issues.

Now they’ve got a few more.

Tyler Lockett became one on Thursday. He missed practice with a hip injury three days before Seattle (1-2) tries to end a two-game losing streak while facing the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) in the teams’ first game this season inside the NFC West.

Lockett had been limited in practice Wednesday. He played 49 of the offense’s 53 plays last weekend in the Seahawks’ loss at Minnesota.

Last season’s Seattle record-setter with 100 receptions in 2020 was down on the ground and had much of the team kneeling around him on the field concerned when his leg bent awkwardly under him during the second half of Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll checks the replay screen as he huddles with his players during an injury time out in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Bruce Kluckhohn AP

After a few minutes, he walked to the sideline with a team doctor and trainer at his sides.

Lockett then rubbed his left knee, grabbed his helmet and returned to the game. He missed only four plays Sunday.

“I’m OK,” Lockett said while appearing to walk normally from the locker room to the team bus in Minneapolis after the game. “He (the team doctor) said I was OK.”

Coach Pete Carroll had said after the game Lockett appeared to be fine. So it seemed he and the team avoided what seemed like a certain injury.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Yeah, how he went down, started grabbing his knee or whatever, I was worried, to be honest with you, just because he’s worked so hard for it,” quarterback Russell Wilson said Sunday evening. “Just glad that he’s OK.

“Yeah, that was a little a little bit of a shock for us all I think. He’s OK. He’s up, he’s moving, he’s smiling, so he’ll be really to roll.”

But now Locket’s status for Sunday’s game against the 49ers is in some doubt.

His record-setting partner at wide receiver is also hurting.

DK Metcalf was limited in Thursday’s practice with what the team listed as a new foot injury. Metcalf played 47 of the 53 plays at Minnesota, grabbing a team-high six catches from Wilson for 107 yards.

Metcalf’s strong day came after weeks of penalties for taunting and extra, after-play woofing with opponents. That had Wilson and Carroll talking to their 23-year-old star receiver about keeping a more neutral mind, to use one of the quarterback’s signature concepts.

“DK responded in a tremendous way,” Wilson said. “Attitude was right. Mentality. He’s a champion. Knows what to do. He’s a pro.

“You all have up and downs and tough moments, but he was really, truly prepared. Had one of his best weeks of and practice and it showed in the (Vikings) game, and thought he played really well (last Sunday).”

Lockett’s and Metcalf’s injuries make the return to practice of rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge on Thursday timely. The team’s top rookie draft choice did some limited drills for the first time since he got a concussion in the opening game at Indianapolis Sept. 12. Carroll said the Seahawks are optimistic the speedy Eskridge can play against the 49ers, provided he continues his progress through the league’s concussion protocol.

Starting right tackle Brandon Shell remained out with the sprained ankle he got two weekends ago in the Seahawks’ loss at home to Tennessee.

“We are going to take it through the week and see how he does,” Carroll said.

Jamarco Jones started last week for Shell. Jones played 27 plays and had an upset stomach. Undrafted rookie Jake Curhan played 26 in his NFL debut replacing Jones.

Curhan impressed Wilson in the tackle’s debut, suggesting Curhan, a former University of California standout from Carroll’s alma mater of Larkspur High School in Redwood, California, could be an option in his native Bay Area Sunday if Shell can’t play.

“I thought Jake did a really good job stepping in there playing right tackle against some really, really good pass rushers,” Wilson said.

“I thought he did a really good job. He was poised. I thought Jake Curhan did a tremendous job stepping up and stepping in. He’s been really, really solid all training camp, to be honest with you, and all season. So to have a rookie right tackle that can step in and play the way he did with the confidence he did in a tough environment, loud, I thought he was poised. So, as the games go on he’ll continue to get better and better.”

Starting defensive tackle Poona Ford was limited with new shoulder and ankle injuries. The team signed tackle Robert Nkemdiche off the practice squad to the active roster for the rest of the season this week.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa was limited in practice by a neck injury.