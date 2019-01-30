Seattle Reign is moving its 2019 games to Cheney Stadium in Tacoma; and S2 becomes Tacoma Defiance

Tacoma is getting a new soccer team. And its other team is getting a new name and look.
In a press conference Wednesday, the Seattle Reign FC announced it is moving its home games to Cheney Stadium for the 2019 season. Reign FC — as it will be known now, minus Seattle — is one of the eight inaugural members of the National Women’s Soccer League, which was founded in 2012. The schedule is expected to be released in early February.
Also, Sounders FC 2 will be rebranded as the Tacoma Defiance for the upcoming season. The United States League squad, which acts as the reserve squad for the Seattle Sounders, spent its first season in Cheney Stadium last year.
The Defiance announced its first-ever jersey front partner: Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System. As part of their makeover, the team is changing its primary colors to black and white.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The group operating the Rainiers and Defiance – led by Mikal Thomsen, Chairman and CEO of the Tacoma Rainiers – is taking a significant minority ownership stake in the Reign FC. In addition, Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer and his mother, Lenore Hanauer, are also making a separate minority investment.
“This is a special day for Tacoma, and speaks to what’s possible with great partners, and we should be proud of that,” Tacoma Rainiers president Aaron Artman in a release.
Reign FC — which features forward Megan Rapinoe, a co-captain of the United State’s Women’s National Team — previously played Seattle’s Memorial Stadium. It twice won the NWSL Shield, given to the team with the best regular season record (2014, 2015) and advanced to back-to-back NWSL championship games following those seasons.
“We spent a lot of time inside Cheney Stadium to imagine the match day experience we could provide,” Reign FC owner Bill Predmore said in a release. “We can say with certainty that the experience our fans will have at the stadium will be an exponential jump from what we could deliver at Memorial Stadium.”
Comments