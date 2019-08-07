White nets second straight game-winner for Reign FC against Thorns

The crowd watches the game in the second half. The Reign FC played the Chicago Red Stars in a National Women’s Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

In a midweek night matchup against rival Portland Thorns FC, midfielder Rosie White was able to score her second straight goal, in just her second start with the club, to help Reign FC win, 1-0.

After a scoreless first half, Reign FC finally broke through in the 55th minute after a strong attack from Ifeoma Onumonu, who danced along the westernmost goal line, barely managing to keep the ball in play, and then firing a cross toward attacker Shea Groom. The forward then redirected the ball toward the center of the goal area where midfielder Rosie White got just enough of the ball to get it past Thorns goalie Ad Franch.

“[Groom] was calling my name before it even got to her, so she laid it straight to me and I just threw myself at it,” White said. “I’m not even sure what part of my body it came off.”

The midfielder, who was acquired just three weeks ago on July 16 has already made a big difference for an injury-depleted Reign FC. She also scored the game-winner against the Houston Dash in Reign FC’s last game in the 21st minute.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Both goals she scored were very important goals,” Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “They are six point goals. We’re glad we made the decision to sign her, she has a lot of potential, this is just the beginning for her. Slowly but surely, she’ll get used to the environment and she’ll get a grasp of the style and the principles of what we’re trying to do in certain areas of the field she can be very dangerous.”

Addtionally, Casey Murphy notched her second straight clean sheet in a dominant shutout performance highlighted by two saves against 16 shots.

After rattling off two straight wins, Reign FC has positioned itself nicely to compete for a playoff berth later this year. They didn’t move up the standings with the win on Wednesday, but as it stands right now, the Reign are fourth in the standings with 26 points, tied with Chicago Red Stars FC, and just behind Portland (27) and North Carolina Courage FC (28).

The Reign will be back in action this Sunday at Cheney Stadium when they take on Utah Royals FC at 1 p.m.