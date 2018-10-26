Here are the playoff scenarios the Sounders face heading into Sunday’s final regular season game

Sunday is “Decision Day” across the MLS map, which means all of the playoff spots will be sorted out by the end of the day.
For the Seattle Sounders, their playoff spot has been clinched but we still don’t know where they will be, who they will play or what seed they will get.
The Sounders can finish as high as second meaning they’d actually have a bye and avoid the knockout round of the playoffs. Or things could get bad and they’d finish as low as fifth and would go on the road in the knockout round.
So, here’s a look at the possibilities:
The Sounders finish second if….
* A win vs. San Jose and FC Dallas loses or draws at Colorado
* Or a draw vs. San Jose and LAFC loses to Sporting KC and FC Dallas loses to Colorado
Result: Sounders earn a knockout round bye.
The Sounders finish third if….
* A win vs. San Jose and FC Dallas wins at Colorado
* A draw vs. San Jose and FC Dallas wins or draws with Colorado and LAFC loses to Sporting Kansas City
* A draw vs. San Jose, FC Dallas loses at Colorado
* LAFC draws or wins vs. Sporting KC
Result: Sounders play knockout round home match
The Sounders finish fourth if….
* A draw vs. San Jose and LAFC wins or draws with Sporting KC and FC Dallas wins or draws with Colorado
* Sounders lose to San jose and Portland lose or draw with Vancouver.
Result: Sounders play knockout round home match
The Sounders finish fifth if….
* A loss to San Jose and Portland defeats Vancouver
Result: Sounders go on the road a for knockout round match
Comments