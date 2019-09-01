After frantic second half, Sounders beat Galaxy 4-3

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and Seattle Sounders defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) celebrate after the Sounders 4-3 win. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (25) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) waves to the crowd after scoring the game-winning goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and Los Angeles Galaxy defender Diego Polenta (3) go up for a header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (25) heads the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) hugs Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) after the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) walks off the pitch following the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) makes a leaping save during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
The ECS hold up scarves and flags during the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Russell Wilson signs autographs before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Sounders fans cheer after a goal by Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson (4) and Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) go up for a header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee (20) and Los Angeles Galaxy’s Cristian Pavn both jump to get possession during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Los Angeles Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik (16) shoots a goal past Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) drives up the pitch during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Uriel Antuna (18) celebrates a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) hits the ground as he’s fouled during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Sounders Emanuel Cecchini defends during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Sounders players celebrate after Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan’s goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) shoots, and scores, a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Los Angeles Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) shoots a shot during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Uriel Antuna (18) keeps the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Katelyn Ohashi pumps up the crowd before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Katelyn Ohashi does a flip after doing the scarves up[ ceremony before the match. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) makes a save during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the LA Galaxy in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
