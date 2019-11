Sounders FC Can Sounders fans outscream Seahawks fans? They’ll get a chance to during the MLS Cup November 08, 2019 07:32 PM

Seattle Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said the same decibel meter used at Seahawks games will be present at CenturyLink Field for the 2019 MLS Cup. Lagerwey spoke with reporters on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila, Wash.