Critic’s Picks: Four don’t-miss South Sound arts events

‘Protect the Sacred’ at Spaceworks
Now up at Spaceworks Gallery is “Protect the Sacred,” an exhibit by Native American artists in support of the Standing Rock water protest. Curated by Tacoma artist Asia Tail, a member of the Cherokee tribe, the show gives voice to urban Native Americans to represent the complexity of their culture and identities, and broaden others’ perception. Proceeds go to support the Standing Rock tribe. Artists include Natasha Alphonse, Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Yatika Starr Fields, Shaun Peterson and more. An artist opening Jan. 19 features a blessing by Connie McCloud with poetry and tattoos.
1-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays Saturday-Feb. 16; reception 6-9 p.m. Jan. 19. Free. Spaceworks Gallery, 950 Pacific Ave. (entrance on South 11th Street), Tacoma. spaceworkstacoma..com.
Ornaments, fire and ice at MoG
This weekend at the Museum of Glass you can stock up for next year with ornaments on sale in the gift shop, and watch the Hot Shop team combine molten glass with giant blocks of ice as a New Year’s Eve warm-up.
Fire and ice demonstrations are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; ornament sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday (Dec. 30)-Saturday. Museum closed Sunday-Tuesday. $15 general; $13 AAA members; $12 senior, student, military; $5 ages 6-12; free for 4 and younger. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma. 866-4-MUSEUM, museumofglass.org.
Seattle Symphony celebrates
Do New Year’s Eve (or the day before) with the Seattle Symphony. Chill Friday night (Dec. 30) with “The Four Seasons Untuxed,” is a short, no-intermission version of the Vivaldi favorite with drinks. Or groove Saturday with singers Capathia Jenkins and Darius de Haas as they revisit Motown soul classics backed up by full symphony.
Untuxed 7 p.m. Friday ($27-$46); Motown 9 p.m. Saturday ($67-$126). Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. 866-833-4747, seattlesymphony.org.
First Night Tacoma
Highlights of this year’s First Night — an arts-based, indoor-outdoor community New Year’s Eve celebration — include the Seattle Rock Orchestra, Edna Vasquez, mass musical chairs and a car horn symphony. 6 p.m.-midnight. Buttons $10 advance; $14 on day. Tacoma theater district. firstnighttacoma.org.
Rosemary Ponnekanti: 253-597-8568, @rose_ponnekanti
Comments