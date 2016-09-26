Trapper’s Sushi opens 8th location Sept. 27

Trapper’s Sushi is moving to much bigger digs in Bonney Lake. The restaurant will open Tuesday across the parking lot from its current location.
The number of seats will increase to more than 115, which is important, said owner Trapper O’Keeffe, because the original Bonney Lake location outgrew the space that’s less than half the size of its new home.
He has plans for the original Trapper’s location, but more on that in a minute.
The menu at the new Trapper’s will mirror what’s served at the company’s other restaurants. Trapper’s is known for a bigger-is-better approach with myriad ingredients stacked atop maki rolls that are three-bite affairs, not diminutive slices found at restaurants with more traditional Japanese sushi. Flavorful add-ins and bold sauces further push Trapper’s into its own sushi category.
Like its sister restaurants, the menu will include beer, wine, cocktails and menu items that are standard at area Japanese restaurants (think: tempura, katsu and teriyaki).
The Bonney Lake opening brings the number of Trapper’s Sushi restaurants to eight, with locations split between Pierce County and other Puget Sound-area locations. O’Keeffe founded the company in 2004.
Soon there will be 10. A Trapper’s is under construction in Parkland near Pacific Lutheran University. O’Keeffe hopes to open that location by the end of the year, but the timeline is contingent on permits and construction.
As for location No. 10, that will be the original Trapper’s restaurant in Bonney Lake.
That restaurant is going to be a slightly different take on sushi. Trapurito’s will feature sushi burritos and tacos filled with rice, raw fish and other ingredients. The restaurant will move to a fast-casual format with ordering at a counter and self-seating in the dining room (all other Trapper’s restaurants offer table service or dine-in counter sushi service).
Sushi burritos are a trend soaring in other parts of the country, but Pierce County has yet to fetch its own sushirrito restaurant. Sushi burritos around here are limited to restaurants, such as Happy Teriyaki #4 and Gari of Sushi, that serve them as single menu items.
Trapurito’s is expected to open in about a month, said O’Keeffe.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Trapper’s Sushi
Where: 20625 state Route 410, Bonney Lake; trapperssushi.com.
