April 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Opening date set for Trapper’s Sushi in Parkland

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

After a handful of delays spanning several months, the Parkland location of Trapper’s Sushi will open May 3.

The sushi restaurant is the ninth for the South Sound-based sushi emporium that opened its first location in Bonney Lake in 2004. It also operates a sushi burrito and poke bowl restaurant called Trapurito’s in Bonney Lake.

The restaurant will have around 100 seats and will be inside Garfield Station, the retail-residential-academic complex near Pacific Lutheran University.

It will have a menu similar to the other Trapper’s locations, with a full cocktail menu in addition to beer and wine. The menu’s mostly sushi with a handful of other Japanese favorites, such as tempura, teriyaki and tonkatsu.

The sushi restaurant is known for its accessible sushi rolls featuring myriad ingredients and toppings stacked high. It’s an Americanized style of sushi with flavorful sauces and colorful presentations, a contrast from the more simple Japanese aesthetic found at Tacoma’s Fujiya or Sushi Tama.

The restaurant is also known for its focus on kid-friendly sushi with fully cooked ingredients. The children’s menu features four kinds of cooked sushi rolls, plus teriyaki and a few other entrees.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Trapper’s Sushi

trapperssushi.com

Parkland location: 323 Garfield St. S., Tacoma.

