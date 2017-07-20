New bakery serves four-layer cakes, fruit pies and giant sugar cookies

Downtown Puyallup is now home to a full-service dessert bakery with fruit pies, four-layer cakes, cinnamon rolls, giant sugar cookies and gluten-free muffins. Did I mention it also now has the best Danish in the area?
The Tattered Apron Bakery opened its second location Thursday, July 20. The expansion to downtown Puyallup came less than a year after Jessica and Brian Duggan opened their first South Hill bakery.
Duggan prepares her bakery items in her South Hill kitchen and will deliver the goods down the hill to the satellite operation.
Her downtown bakery took over the space left vacant when My Cheese Shoppe closed. Laurie Sanders-Polen shuttered her cheese store in June after six years as Puyallup’s sole cheesemonger. She recruited Duggan to take over the space.
The expansion returns a bakery presence to the downtown neighborhood that’s missed one since Pioneer Bakery closed in 2012.
Expect the pastry case to change frequently, as it does in the South Hill location, Duggan said.
The bakery features items that come and go seasonally. Cake and pie are both served by the slice. The case rotates a wide range of pastries, including lemon bars, coffee cakes, muffins, scones and fruit-cobbler bars.
While much of the pastry leans sweet, Duggan also specializes in savory goods. She’ll offer croissants, sandwiches and bagels. Drip coffee also will be served. The coffee beans come from Caffe Appassionato.
There will be fewer than 10 seats, which means much of the business will be grab-and-go.
The satellite operation is aimed at a slice of Puyallup diners who refuse to traverse South Hill because of traffic on Meridian, Duggan said.
“Since they won’t come to us, we’re going to bring our bakeshop down there to them,” she said when she first announced the expansion.
Duggan first peddled her baked good at farmers markets. She began selling pies and other baked goods in 2014. By the following summer, she expanded to other markets. A year later, she had her own brick-and-mortar bakery.
Duggan’s baked goods can best be described as old-fashioned. Her emphasis is on bakery classics made with real ingredients the way her grandmother taught her to bake.
Bakery hours most likely will change, but the opening hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The bakery will be closed Sundays.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
The Tattered Apron Bakery
South Hill: 14207 Meridian Ave. E., Puyallup; 253-845-4365; facebook.com/thetatteredapron.
Downtown: 202 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
Comments