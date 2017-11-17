This new pasta restaurant was built for take-out and busy families

For those nights when one has failed to plan dinner properly, I offer you The Lasagna Store, Pasta & More.
The Sixth Avenue restaurant opened Oct. 26.
Its owner is Tina Pulich, who operates the restaurant with fiance Robert Farley.
The menu is a carbivore’s delight with a micro specialty in pasta meals in a choice of lunch- or dinner-sized portions.
Its other specialty is being the working parent’s best friend, thanks to lasagna take-out meals that feed a gaggle.
Here’s a first-bite look at the restaurant. It’s this paper’s policy to avoid criticism of food and service during a restaurant’s first month.
The owners: A near-death incident caused Pulich and Farley to rethink their expectations for work and life. Farley experienced a sudden aortic tear in December, and after a 14-hour surgery and months in the hospital, the couple decided they needed to find more fulfilling jobs.
The restaurant was born after Pulich found the former Nuckle’s Sandwiches was vacant and available.
She’s homegrown: Pulich is a North End native. She and her six siblings graduated from Stadium High School. This is her first restaurant, but her father once owned a restaurant on South Tacoma Way.
The dining room: Cute and compact with a few tables seating 20 diners.
Service: Speedy, even more so when an order is called in ahead.
Take-out family meals: The family lasagna pan with salad and bread is $39.95 and feeds 4-5. The large 12-15 party size lasagna is $75.95, or $89.95 with salad and bread. Be sure to order ahead unless you have 20 minutes to wait for the lasagna to bake.
Individual meals: The menu is short and sweet. All meals include Caesar salad and two wedges of baked bread.
Four kinds of lasagna meals include traditional red sauce with sausage ($12/$16), traditional red sauce minus the meat ($11/$15), veggie spinach with red sauce ($10.50 lunch/$14.50 dinner) and a white sauce lasagna with chicken ($12/$16).
Spaghetti comes with red sauce with sausage ($13/$17), red sauce without meat ($9.95/$14) or simply dressed with butter or olive oil and Parmesan cheese ($7.95/$12).
Fettuccine Alfredo comes plain ($11/$14) or with chicken ($13/$16).
Also serving: A meatball sandwich with chips ($10.95), chicken Parmesan sandwich with chips ($13.95), cheese tortellini with two sauce choices ($12-$14). A side of three meatballs ($4.95).
For kids 10 and younger: Small lasagna meal ($4.45) or a choice of spaghetti or fettuccine Alfredo (both $4.95).
Get the: Spaghetti lunch with an even coating of red sauce ($13). The lunch portion of lasagna was layered with meaty red sauce, ricotta and a blanket of mozzarella ($12).
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
The Lasagna Store, Pasta & More
Where: 4312-A Sixth Ave, Tacoma; 253-292-1483, 253-302-3659; facebook.com/thelasagnalady.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
