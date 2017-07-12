State worker lockdown lifted after search for possible Capitol shooter turns up nothing

State workers were locked down or evacuated and state troopers swarmed the state Capitol Campus Wednesday morning after reports of gunfire, but police found no evidence of a shooter.
At about 9:15 a.m., someone leaving Office Building 2 on the east Capitol Campus reported to an employee he or she heard gunfire, according to Kyle Moore of Washington State Patrol. The employee called 911.
Officials initiated a lockdown. Workers were told to shelter in place, while those outside the buildings were told to stay away.
Troopers searched the area and found no evidence of gunfire, a shooter or a victim. The lockdown was lifted at about 10:45 a.m.
Washington State Patrol were continuing to search the area as a precaution. Moore said investigators had not talked to the person who thought he or she heard the gunfire.
WSP searched buildings and did not find any indication of gunfire, gunman or shooting victim. All buildings re-opened.— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) July 12, 2017
Lynette Wickett, an employee at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, described the scene as disorganized.
“Nobody knew what was happening. Some of us stayed, some of us left,” she said.
Stacy Polkowske, who also works at Fish and Wildlife, said workers had trained for other types of emergencies, but not an active shooter.
“That was a new type of emergency,” she said.
While the search area focused on Office Building 2 and the Natural Resources Building, all Capitol Campus buildings were placed on lockdown, including the one located at 1500 Jefferson St. SE. About 7,000 people work on the campus.
