Huskies DC breaks down Cougars’ offense

Life Christian edged St. George's, 1-0, for the 2B/1B state girls soccer title on Saturday at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner for the school's first state title. Grace Pierson and Tyler Taff discuss the history-making win.
Tre Weed and Ben Wilson, Sumner's dynamic duo, combined for more than 400 all-purpose yards as the Spartans rolled to a 56-14 win over Monroe to advance to face Woodinville in the 4A state semifinals next week. Highlights, plus postgame interviews with Weed, Wilson and Sumner coach Keith Ross
University of Oregon commit Tre'Shaun Harrison had 442 all-purpose yards and 286 receiving yards and Garfield stunned Lincoln with a 44-41 victory on a last-second field goal in the 3A state quarterfinals.
Highlights from Graham-Kapowsin's 38-31 win over Lake Stevens to advance to the 4A state quarterfinals against Woodinville. Includes post game interviews with coach Eric Kurle, running back Micah Smith and quarterback Dylan Morris.
Stadium's Alexis Lamb scored two of the Tigers' four goals in a 4-0 win over Prairie in the 3A state quarterfinals on Friday to advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when Stadium lost to Bellarmine Prep in the 4A state title.
Fife lost quarterback Falani Jennings and UW-bound lineman MJ Ale to injuries as the ninth-ranked Trojans lost in the first round of the 2A state playoffs against No. 5-ranked and reigning state-runner up Liberty of Issaquah, 24-14, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner on Friday.