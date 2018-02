Highlights: J’Raan Brooks, Garfield cruise past Wilson in the second half to secure first-round bye

J'Raan Brooks scored 14 points and Pierre Crockrell and Marjon Beauchamp each had 19 points as Garfield raced past Wilson in the second half for an 88-54 victory on Saturday in the regional round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament. Garfield secured a bye into the state quarterfinals with the win.