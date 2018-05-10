Remains of Lindsey Baum, 10-year-old who went missing in 2009, have been found, sheriff says

Nearly nine years after she disappeared, authorities in McCleary say they have found the remains of Lindsey Baum.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said her remains were found in September by hunters in a remote area of Eastern Washington.

The FBI determined the remains were human but they were only recently analyzed for DNA and matched to Lindsey. Scott did not say where the remains were found or in what condition.

Scott said the case is now being treated as a kidnapping and homicide investigation.

“Our focus now is to solve a kidnapping and homicide. For the last nine years we’ve not been able to say definitively what this was. … Now the reality is we need to find a homicide suspect,” Scott said.

Lindsey was 10 years old when she disappeared on June 26, 2009 while walking the half-mile home from a friend's house in McCleary.





Authorities identified people of interest over the years but there were no major leads or arrests.

The case gained national attention and was featured on the cover of People magazine and on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2009.

Later a $35,000 reward was offered for any information that helped police find Lindsey.