Raging fire damages Gig Harbor home, kills two pets

Gig Harbor firefighters are battling a house fire at Reid Drive Northwest and Hollycroft Street Monday afternoon in which two pets were killed and a third went missing, officials say.
A clash of cake and faith

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.

School shooters: Know the warning signs

School shooters: Know the warning signs

Though there is no single profile for school shooters, people at risk for hurting themselves or others often exhibit warning signs before committing acts of violence. Knowing the signs can help prevent crimes and get people the help they need.