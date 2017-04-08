News

April 8, 2017 4:29 PM

West Pierce fire fighters extinguish I-5 car fire in Lakewood

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Interstate 5 in Lakewood on Saturday afternoon.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue said Saturday in a tweet that they were working on the fire in the northbound lanes. The tweet said the fire is “causing quite the traffic mess. Please proceed with caution and avoid if possible.” The first was near milepost 128 and 96th Street.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the state Department of Transportation announced the area was cleared.

