St. Anthony’s 32-bed expansion in Gig Harbor gets green light

The state Department of Health has given the nod to CHI Franciscan Health’s request to add 32 beds Gig Harbor’s St. Anthony Hospital.
In January Franciscan announced plans to complete the fifth floor of the building at 11567 Canterwood Blvd. N.W., which includes space for 32 beds. The expansion is projected to cost $15.6 million and would add 25,000 square feet to the structure. The hospital system asked the state for the expansion late last year.
Regulators said the hospital will be authorized to operate 112 acute care beds after the expansion.
Hospital officials said in January that the addition could take 12 to 16 months to build after state approval.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments