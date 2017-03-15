Single-bedroom rents climbing in Tacoma, apartment listing website says

Tacoma’s February rent increases topped all but one other Seattle-area city, according to apartment rental listing website Zumper.
A single-bedroom apartment in Tacoma rented for $1,080 per month in February, up 3.8 percent from January. That median rent, where half are higher and half are lower, was topped only by Edmonds’ rent increase, at 5.3 percent, to an even $1,000 per month, according to Zumper.
Since February of last year, Zumper says, rents in Tacoma have climbed 8 percent.
The company released the report Wednesday, which compared more than 9,000 rental listings across 19 cities in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties.
Of those cities, 10 are more expensive than Tacoma for median one-bedroom apartment rents, with Bellevue topping the list at $1,990 per month, followed by Seattle at $1,820.
Four Pierce and south King County locales are below the $1,000 mark: Puyallup at $970 per month, Auburn at $900, University Place at $810 and Lakewood at $750.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments