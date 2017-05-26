So, how many people got jobs with Amazon in one day in Tacoma?

About 250 job seekers attended an Amazon hiring event Monday in Tacoma, and more than 87 were hired, according to WorkSource Pierce and the state’s Employment Security Department.
They cited preliminary numbers provided by Amazon recruiters.
The online retailer was hiring more than 1,000 workers for its Kent fulfillment center.
The jobs advertised this week included full-time fulfillment associate, part-time seasonal sortation associate and part-time associate for its grocery delivery service, Fresh.
The Tacoma hiring event was the third of three hiring events locally. The first two saw 120 people, with 64 of them hired.
WorkSource Pierce will focus on hiring for fulfillment centers in DuPont and Sumner in future job events.
Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell
Comments