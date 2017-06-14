Think Walmart’s customer service has improved? Thank their training academies

1:38 Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments Pause

1:12 AP, other media sue for info from Washington state lawmakers

0:58 Truck explosion victim taken to Harborview with severe burns

3:02 Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on Seahawks O-line, run game, more

2:52 What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

0:31 Small plane cartwheels after hitting tree

1:58 Pete Carroll: Looks like Richard Sherman (questionable) will play Sunday vs 49ers

1:09 1 dead after shooting at Tacoma police, spokeswoman says

10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour