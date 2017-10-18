“We are still in the game” — Tacoma leaders make Amazon pitch

More Videos 1:04 $40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library Pause 2:22 Transforming Tacoma's Prairie Line into a linear park 0:39 Family dog emerges alive and well after Santa Rosa fire destroyed home 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 0:29 'I was just hit,' state patrol trooper tells dispatch 1:09 UW men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins addresses media before preseason camp 4:19 Amazing light displays above storms captivates NASA 0:50 UW forward Matisse Thybulle on recommitting after the coaching change: 'I just didn't feel right.' 1:20 UW senior David Crisp talks about being full-time point guard for the first time since high school 1:17 Cummins loves new Sumner home for state-of-the-art service and sales center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 Bruce Kendall, President & CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, talks about the board's proposal to attract Amazon's new secondary headquarters project - and its accompanying 50,000 jobs - to Pierce County. Bruce Kendall, President & CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, talks about the board's proposal to attract Amazon's new secondary headquarters project - and its accompanying 50,000 jobs - to Pierce County. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Bruce Kendall, President & CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, talks about the board's proposal to attract Amazon's new secondary headquarters project - and its accompanying 50,000 jobs - to Pierce County. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com