Dick’s Sporting Goods has big plans for grand opening weekend in Tacoma

Dick’s Sporting Goods will mark its grand opening Friday at the Tacoma Mall, 4502 S. Steele St., with three days of special events.
Guests in line early Friday and Saturday will have a chance to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods gift locker at 7:45 a.m. On Sunday, the gift-locker event will be at 8:45 a.m.
On Friday, Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver, will make a store appearance from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wristbands to attend the event will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at when the store opens Friday. Limit one wristband per person.
To receive an autograph, visitors will need a wristband and be in the special appearance line before the start of Lockett’s appearance, according to the store’s news release.
On Saturday and Sunday morning, the first 100 adults in line will receive a free Mystery Gift Card, ranging in value from $10 to $500.
Also Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., children 6 to 15 can participate in the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Ready, Set, Roll! Challenge in strength, agility and speed for prizes.
The sporting goods chain also is holding grand openings this weekend in Tukwila and Bellevue.
