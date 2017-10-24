Dick’s Sporting Goods held a grand opening last year in Katy, Texas, and is set to celebrate three new stores in our region this weekend.
Dick’s Sporting Goods held a grand opening last year in Katy, Texas, and is set to celebrate three new stores in our region this weekend. Eric Kayne Invision/The Associated Press, 2016
Dick’s Sporting Goods held a grand opening last year in Katy, Texas, and is set to celebrate three new stores in our region this weekend. Eric Kayne Invision/The Associated Press, 2016

Business

Dick’s Sporting Goods has big plans for grand opening weekend in Tacoma

By Debbie Cockrell

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

October 24, 2017 8:00 AM

Dick’s Sporting Goods will mark its grand opening Friday at the Tacoma Mall, 4502 S. Steele St., with three days of special events.

Guests in line early Friday and Saturday will have a chance to open the Dick’s Sporting Goods gift locker at 7:45 a.m. On Sunday, the gift-locker event will be at 8:45 a.m.

On Friday, Tyler Lockett, the Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver, will make a store appearance from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wristbands to attend the event will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at when the store opens Friday. Limit one wristband per person.

To receive an autograph, visitors will need a wristband and be in the special appearance line before the start of Lockett’s appearance, according to the store’s news release.

On Saturday and Sunday morning, the first 100 adults in line will receive a free Mystery Gift Card, ranging in value from $10 to $500.

Also Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., children 6 to 15 can participate in the Dick’s Sporting Goods’ Ready, Set, Roll! Challenge in strength, agility and speed for prizes.

The sporting goods chain also is holding grand openings this weekend in Tukwila and Bellevue.

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

    A small plane towed a banner over downtown Seattle Monday that reads, "Hey Amazon, it's not you, it's us." The message is believed to be a jab from Little Rock, Arkansas, which recently pulled out of a nationwide search by the online giant to locate a second headquarters. The city is using its "breakup" to launching new branding campaign.

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon 0:13

A good-natured brush-off of Amazon
Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2 1:49

Tacoma makes pitch for Amazon's HQ2
$40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library 1:04

$40 million, 7-story apartment complex to break ground next to downtown Tacoma library

View More Video