Members of 15 Now Tacoma joined Raise Up Tacoma, Labor activists and union members Tuesday 06/30/15 for a minimum wage rally at the Theater On The Square in Tacoma. Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune

Minimum wage workers will get a pay raise in 2018

By Kate Martin

December 26, 2017 11:11 AM

With the new year, a new hourly wage will be coming for Washington state’s minimum wage earners.

Starting Jan. 1, the minimum wage statewide will go to $11.50 an hour from $11 an hour. The increase is the result of a statewide ballot issue voters approved in 2016.

For full-time minimum wage workers, that means roughly another $1,000 in their pockets by the end of the year.

Voters in several cities also approved minimum wage hikes. All will be higher than the state minimum.

Here are the changes to the local minimum wage rate:

Tacoma: The current $11.15-an-hour rate will go to $12 an hour. The increase will apply to anyone working within the city limits, regardless of where the company is located.

SeaTac: This year’s minimum wage of $15.34 an hour will rise 30 cents, to $15.64 an hour.

Seattle: The minimum wage is complicated in the Emerald City.

Employers with 501 or more workers this year paid $13.50 an hour with medical benefits or $15 an hour without. Those employers will pay $15 an hour with benefits or $15.45 an hour without in 2018.

Seattle businesses with fewer workers now pay $11 an hour with benefits or $13 an hour without. Starting in January, workers will earn $11.50 an hour with medical benefits or $14 an hour without.

