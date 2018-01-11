FILE - In this Thursday, June 4, 2015, file photo, a customer walks past a sign promoting the Sam's Club Mastercard credit card at a Sam's Club store store in Bentonville, Ark. Walmart is closing dozens of Sam’s Club stores across the nation. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Business

Sam’s Club in Auburn to close as Walmart shutters dozens across the country

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

January 11, 2018 01:02 PM

Walmart is closing dozens of Sam’s Club stores in several states, including outlets in Auburn, Renton and Seattle.

In Auburn, 168 workers will lose their jobs, starting in mid-March, with similar numbers from the other two stores, according to the state Employment Security Department

The Auburn store is at 1101 Outlet Collection Way.

CBS News reported the closure affects 260 stores.

The closures come on the heels of Walmart’s announcement that it plans to raise wages of all its employees to at least $11 an hour and provide a one-time cash bonus of $1,000 to some workers with at least 20 years with the company.

The number of shuttered stores could climb, according to various media reports. Some stores are closing right away.

A message to Walmart was not returned on deadline.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

