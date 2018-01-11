State Farm leaving Tacoma in 2018

State Farm is shuttering its Tacoma operations, meaning about 1,400 workers in Tacoma will lose their jobs. Of those, 600 jobs will be relocated to DuPont.
By Kate Martin And Debbie Cockrell

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

dcockrell@thenewstribune.com

January 11, 2018 02:16 PM

State Farm announced it will close its two Tacoma offices by the end of the year.

About 1,400 workers in Tacoma will lose their jobs. Of those, 600 jobs will be relocated to DuPont.

The remainder will be split among the company’s headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois, and its office in Phoenix, said State Farm spokesman Sevag Sarkissian.

About 1,000 people already work for State Farm in DuPont, Sarkissian said.

The company is leaving Tacoma, he said, to gain “efficiency through streamlining and improving processes, adapting to the changing needs of customers and optimizing available space in current facilities” among other factors.

Bruce Kendall, head of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, was not aware of the announcement.

Kendall said State Farm’s five-year lease on the Frank Russell building in downtown Tacoma expired Dec. 31.

This story will be updated.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Debbie Cockrell: 253-597-8364, @Debbie_Cockrell

