South Sound bike shop owner is riding off into the sunset — on two wheels, of course.

Longtime Bike Tech owner shifts gears towards retirement After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation. After 50 years of literally and figuratively peddling bicycles, Bike Tech owner Dale Carlson is retiring, but his Olympia and Tacoma stores will remain open under new management, the Trek Bicycle Corporation. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

