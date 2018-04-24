No more tax exemptions for electric and other 'green' cars in Washington

A Washington State driver helped the state reach a milestone In March. They bought or leased Washington's 7,500th clean-alternative fuel, electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicle.
Unfortunately, for future buyers of those "green" cars, that number triggered the end of the sales and use tax exemptions that have helped buyers afford them.
Those exemptions will expire June 1.
If you've been thinking buying a Kia Soul Electric, Tesla Model 3 or any of the other nearly 50 qualifying vehicles there's still time. Buyers can take advantage of the tax exemptions through May 31, according to the Washington Department of Revenue.
To qualify the vehicle must:
▪ Be purchased or leased for a base-model retail price of less than $42,500.
▪ Meet the expectations outlined by the Department of Licensing.
▪ Be delivered to the buyer before the expiration date.
Exemptions apply up to $32,000, according the Department of Revenue. Leases that are entered on or before May 31 qualify for the exemption on the remainder of lease payments due or until the total amount of lease payments reaches $32,000.
