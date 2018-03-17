Tacoma’s big cranes raise weighty questions about the United States’ role in global trade

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 53 Sounders 2 pleased to make themselves at home in Cheney Stadium Pause 107 Toys R Us is closing all of its US stores 52 Chair lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 58 Man sentenced to 23 years in prison for second fatal crash 36 Orting High students get detention for anti-gun violence walkout 18 Buckley man who killed his parents makes court appearance 73 Gum wall is a sticky attraction in downtown Seattle 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 70 Here's the dirt on the soccer field at Cheney Stadium 99 Girl Scout back selling cookies where she was almost robbed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The largest container cranes on the West Coast were transported on the Hong Kong-based Zhen Hua 28, a super post-Panamax vessel, from Port Angeles to Tacoma's Commencement Bay on Friday. Four huge cranes were welded to its frame, bound for the Port of Tacoma’s Husky Terminal. Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

