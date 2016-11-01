Want a new arena in Seattle? It’s not that simple, seaport alliance contends

1:20 Tacoma councilman says fossil fuel exports don't belong at Port of Tacoma Pause

0:57 WATCH: Port commissioner Don Johnson discusses Tacoma methanol plant

4:59 DBs coach Jimmy Lake talks Cal, Budda Baker and more

1:56 LB Keishawn Bierria talks Utah, Cal and more

0:56 Driver held at gunpoint after hitting 7-year-old trick-or-treater

0:31 Two-car accident on South 56th Street in Tacoma

0:11 Minor accident blocks lane of South Orchard street

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters