Former port security director Eric Holdeman to run for port commission

Eric Holdeman, an Army veteran and former security director for the Port of Tacoma, announced Thursday that he plans to run for port commissioner.
Holdeman seeks the Position 1 seat occupied by Connie Bacon. The two faced off four years ago for the seat. Holdeman hasn’t held elected office before.
In his announcement on his website, Holdeman said he will focus on “security, prosperity and transparency” with environmental stewardship. The port is facing increasing international pressure from Canadian ports and the Panama Canal, as well as ports in the United States.
Holdeman is the director of the Center for Regional Disaster Resilience, which focuses on emergency preparedness for individuals and agencies. He also is an emergency management and security consultant.
Port commissioners will be elected by voters throughout Pierce County in November.
