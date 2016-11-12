Firefighters on scene of industrial fire in Tacoma

Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.
Pierce County prosecutors charged 40-year-old Tobin Panton of Bonney Lake with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly taking aim and firing at a fleeing car thief outside his home last week. Instead he fatally wounded his neighbor, Linda Green, as she slept in her house nearby.
101-year-old June Doyle of Olympia was born five years before women were granted the right to vote by the ratification of the 19th Amendment. But that didn't slow her down in taking control of her life.