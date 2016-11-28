TCC trustees examine faculty complaints against school president

2:37 Restaurateur C.J. Singh is missing Pause

2:40 DuPont's tree problems have roots in Weyerhaeuser

2:09 The ski season begins at Crystal Mountain

0:18 Thurston Sheriff's car, foot and K9 pursuit ends in arrest in Tillicum

1:31 Arson a possible cause of fire at Our Savior Lutheran Chuch

0:39 Pedestrians struck at 56th Street and Interstate 5

1:54 Quite a Thanksgiving: Midwife runs triathlon, breaks fingers, delivers baby

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

2:04 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar recaps TCU loss, previews TCU again