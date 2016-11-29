Lakewood Four memory ‘renewed’ in flag ceremony

Four old flags were lowered and replaced Tuesday morning at the memorial for four Lakewood police officers outside Blue Steele Coffee in Parkland.
Dozens of Lakewood police officers and firefighters from West Pierce Fire & Rescue watched solemnly as officers folded a Washington State flag during a ceremony outside the coffee shop where Sgt. Mark Renninger, Tina Griswold, Greg Richards and Ronnie Owens were gunned down.
“The flags were looking pretty tattered,” said Lakewood police chief Mike Zaro. “To replace the flags renews the memories of our officers. It’s a nice way to keep their memory alive.”
