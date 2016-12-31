Local

December 31, 2016 7:31 PM

Man found dead in Kent lake

By Adam Lynn

alynn@thenewstribune.com

A man was found dead Friday in a Kent lake, the Kent Regional Fire Authority reported.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Clark Lake about 4:35 p.m. after someone spotted the man’s body, the fire authority said in a news release. They performed CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.

Kent police are investigating.

The man’s name and age were not immediately released.

Clark Lake is a small body of water in the 12700 block of Southeast 240th Street. There is a park on its shores with a walking trail and dock.

Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos