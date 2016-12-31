Man found dead in Kent lake

A man was found dead Friday in a Kent lake, the Kent Regional Fire Authority reported.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to Clark Lake about 4:35 p.m. after someone spotted the man’s body, the fire authority said in a news release. They performed CPR on the man but were unable to revive him.
Kent police are investigating.
The man’s name and age were not immediately released.
Clark Lake is a small body of water in the 12700 block of Southeast 240th Street. There is a park on its shores with a walking trail and dock.
