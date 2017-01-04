Man who used kayak to get to shore now missing in north Mason County

A man who reportedly used a kayak to travel between his boat and shore has gone missing, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The man went missing about 1 a.m. Wednesday, said Chief Deputy Ryan Spurling.
The man, whose boat is anchored in north bay, near Allyn, Washington, apparently needed to retrieve some tools from shore, Spurling said.
Sheriff’s deputies have been searching the shoreline for the man and have been assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
