Fire severely damages Key Peninsula home

A fire severely damaged a Vaughn-area home Thursday night, according to the Key Peninsula Fire Department.
Firefighters arrived to find the single-family home in the 9500 block of Wright-Bliss Road visibly on fire about 6 p.m., Fire Chief Guy Allen said.
Fire ended up going through the roof of the home and also caught the garage on fire, Allen said.
The home is occupied, but nobody was home at the time, Allen said.
Units from South Kitsap Fire & Rescue and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to the blaze.
